Centre & State dashed people's hopes: Congress

Hanumakonda: People need to understand that the by-election to Huzurabad Assembly seat was necessitated only due to a rift over sharing between Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Eatala, Hanumakonda-Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. Speaking to media persons at Kamalapur mandal headquarters on Saturday, he said that the TRS government was a total failure as it had done nothing significant to develop the State in the last seven years.

"KCR who promised a job to each household, crop loan waiver at one-go, KG to PG free education, 12 per cent reservations to minorities, three acres to each Dalit family etc failed to fulfill them. Moreover, the TRS government was trying to snatch away the Podu land rights from Adivasis," he said. Both the Centre and the State made life miserable to the middleclass and poor, he said, referring to the multifold hike in the prices of essentials.

He criticised the Centre for bringing in three farm laws that are detrimental to the interests of the farmers. "The BJP government has been rolling out red carpet to the corporate like Ambanis and Adanis ignoring the plight of common man.

The Centre deceived the State by ignoring the assurances given under the AP Reorganisation Act," the DCC chief said.

He said that the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy will address a road show at Kamalapur Bus station centre as part of electioneering in favor of Congress candidate Balmoor Venkat.

Senior leaders Namindla Srinivas, Bathini Srinivas Rao, Dommati Sambaiah and All India Professional Congress district president Dr Puli Anil Kumar were among others present.