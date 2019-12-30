Centre, State neglecting disabled people: National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled

Patancheru: The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) on Sunday accused both the Central and the State governments of 'totally' neglecting the disabled and solving their problems.

NPRD state general secretary M Adivayya addressing the mandal symposium on disabled in Isnapur village under the auspices of the Disabled Rights National Forum he alleged that women disabled were being increasingly subjected to assaults. He hit out at the State government for failing to provide security to women. 'Both the governments failed to take steps to protect disabled women and girls', he charged.

In Telangana the disabled were suffering because of non-receipt of pension for the last three months. Of the 25 lakh disabled in the State only 4.5 lakh were receiving pension, he said, while questioning as to why pension was not being sanctioned to those with 40 per cent disability.

The NPRD leader questioned the Central government as to why disabled certificates were not being issued. He demanded payment of Rs.3,000 as special allowance to those assisting the disabled and also Rs.5,000 as pension to those with 80 to 100 per cent disability. He wanted all disabled in the State to be given ration cards.

TMDA State general secretary M Ravi Kumar demanded first preference be given to disabled n allotment of 2 BHK houses. Among those who attended the symposium were district joint secretary Narsing Rao, mandal leaders Ramesh Paripurna, Muthyam Srinivas, Lakshmidevi, Saikumar, Shekhar, R Srinivas, Lokeswari and Ahmed Basha.