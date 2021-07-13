Centre, Telangana should take up job drive

Hyderabad: CPM Telangana State Committee demanded that the Centre and the State government should fill the vacant jobs in the public sector.

In a statement here on Monday, he demanded that the Centreand the State governments should release a white paper on the existing vacancies in the government sector and fill the same in a time-bound manner.

CPM Telangana State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram criticised Telangana BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar limiting himself to the state by making irresponsible statements responding to filling the vacancies in the Central government.

He said that the Central Finance Department has stated that eight lakh jobs are coming to 22 per cent jobs remained vacant in the Central government organisations and entities.

He alleged that the Centre is trying to privatise the government entities to remove the employees to kill the public sector to ensure that there will be no new jobs in the government leading to no reservations in the future. In turn, it will cause a loss of job opportunities for Dalit and Girijans. He demanded the State BJP chief to focus on filling up the vacancies in the Central government.

Tamminen also lashed at the State government saying that the TRS has come to power in the name of water, funds and jobs. Also, it had promised to fill two lakh jobs in the government and regularise contracts and outsourcing employees. But, it is not bothered about the same forcing the unemployed to resort to protests and agitations. He said that his party demands the State government to immediately fill all the vacant jobs in the government and regularise the contract outsourcing employees.

Besides, he also highlighted the sorry state of affairs resulted from the issue of GO No.180 terminating 1,640 contract nurses appointed during Covid. He demanded the State government to reinstate the contract nurses terminated and regularise their employment.