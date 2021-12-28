Centre to purchase 6 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from Telangana

The centre has agreed to the demand of Telangana government to purchase paddy and announced that it would procure six lakh metric tonnes of paddy cultivated in the monsoon season this year.



The Ministry of food and public distribution told the Telangana the centre had procured 40 lakhs metric tonnes of paddy earlier and it now decided to purchase another six metric tonnes of paddy from Telangana, which totals 46 metric tonnes of paddy of Kharif season.



With the decision of the centre, the Telangana government will procure 68.65 lakh tonnes of paddy from the farmers.



It is known that a delegation of ministers from TRS party left for Delhi on December 18 and met Piyush Goyal. The TRS ministers asked for a written assurance from the centre over the paddy purchase. Piyush Goyal who asked the ministers for two days to give them clarity on the Kharif paddy procurement returned to state on Friday with no written assurance.

