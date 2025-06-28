Centre under PM Modi spent Rs 2L cr in 11 yrs on TG farm sector: BJP

Hyderabad: BJP State Spokesperson Rani Rudrama stated that the NDA government at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has invested approximately Rs 2 lakh crore into the agriculture sector in Telangana.

Addressing the media on Friday, she said that neither the current Congress government in Telangana nor the previous BRS government can develop agriculture with the same clarity and direction demonstrated by the Modi-led government at the national level.

From 2014 to 2025, the NDA government has allocated lakhs of crores of rupees to the agriculture sector in Telangana. Notably, Rs 57,556 crore was spent on cotton purchases alone. In 2014, the expenditure on cotton was Rs 3,404 crore, while for the 2023-24 season, Rs 20,998 crore has been budgeted for a single season.

During this period, the Centre has invested Rs 57,556 crore in cotton purchases, while the Cotton Corporation of India has bought cotton worth Rs 58,000 crore from farmers in Telangana to date. Rudrama pointed out that when the Congress government came to power, it promised a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for 14 crops. However, the bonus was only announced for three crops and distributed to only half of the farmers, leaving the rest without any compensation. Even after declaring that the bonus would be provided to only half of the farmers, the process remains incomplete, which she described as a fraud committed by the Congress party.