Centre writes to State, raises multiple issues in implementation of MGNREGS

Hyderabad: The Rural Development Ministry (UMoRD) on Friday asked the TRS government to submit an action taken report on irregularities in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi NREGS works in the State.

In a letter to the government the ministry said a Central team of MRD was deputed to conduct a monitoring visit in connection with the implementation of MGNREGS in the State from June 9 to 12. The team found several issues with the implementation of

MGNREGS.

Inspection by the team had highlighted issues such as undertaking non-permissible work (construction of food grains drying platform or staggered trenches in forest areas), major irregularities in estimation, approval and implementation of works relating to de-silting of minor irrigation tanks, including non-compliance of laid down guidelines,

Similar irregularities related to work of staggering trenches (e.g. being taken up in plain areas instead of hilly regions with high gradients, where they are useful), splitting of works to avoid approval of the superior technical authority and other procedural violations of guidelines such as those relating to community information boards, job cards, maintenance of proper documentation in gram panchayats. Given the serious lapses highlighted, the Centre deployed teams to conduct a thorough scrutiny of implementation of MGNREGS for necessary course correction. All the visiting 15 teams found deficiencies similar to those observed by the earlier Central team.

Detailed reports were then shared with the State government. They reveal serious irregularities and how MGNREGS is being administered as against that required by the Act, rules, guidelines and circulars issued in this regard by the Centre and indeed the State governments themselves.

The letter mentions how MGNREGS is being implemented in Telangana, requires action as directed in the Centre's communication to the State, including a refund of the irregularly spent amount, criminal and administrative action against defaulters as also recoveries, but also a thorough overhaul of the administrative machinery and inculcation of a culture of transparency, accountability and making the best use of public funds.

The letter mentions that the Centre views this matter with extreme concern and expects "a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) against all issues highlighted by the teams/ministry and a thorough enquiry by the State government at appropriate warranted/directed". The Centre has asked to the State government to submit a comprehensive ATR latest by September 11.