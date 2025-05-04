Centre’s decision for caste census victory for TG: Bhatti

Khammam: The Central government’s announcement to conduct a caste census was the result of pressure exerted by the Telangana government and the Congress party which is victory for Telangana people, said Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka while addressing a gathering of BC Employees’ Association and leaders of various BC caste organisations that honoured him here on Saturday.

Bhatti highlighted that no caste census had been conducted in India since 1930, and Telangana’s initiative was the first successful effort post-independence.

“The Telangana people’s government has scientifically conducted a caste census, making the state a role model for the entire country. After India gained independence, it was only in Telangana that such a comprehensive caste census was carried out successfully without any objections. The state government has committed to incorporating the findings of this caste survey into its policy-making decisions,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the State government for leading the way in pushing the Centre to take this decision. A resolution was passed in the State Assembly granting 42% reservations to BCs and was submitted to the Centre with significant pressure.

The outcomes of the caste census should be taken to the public, and BCs should stand in support of the government. The BC Employees’ Association and leaders of various BC caste organisations honored Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka in Khammam on Saturday.

He also mentioned that a resolution was passed during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Gujarat, demanding a nationwide caste census, similar to the one conducted in Telangana. This was followed by raising the issue in Parliament, which ultimately compelled the Centre to agree to a national caste census.

Additionally, the state passed a resolution to extend the caste census across the country and sent a letter to the Prime Minister, intensifying the pressure on the Centre. He added that the CWC, under Mallikarjun Kharge’s leadership, also resolved that the caste census should be conducted nationwide, just as it was in Telangana. Rahul Gandhi voiced strong support for the caste census in Parliament. This collective struggle resulted in the Centre yielding and agreeing to conduct a nationwide caste census.

He noted that the implementation of 42% BC reservations was only possible under a people’s government, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with the entire cabinet is sincerely working towards this goal. The event was attended by leaders from various BC communities including Pothagani Venkanna, Goud, Yadav, Nai Brahmin, Rajaka, Padmashali, Vishwakarma, Shalivahana, and Kapu.