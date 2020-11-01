Centre's farm laws: Congress leaders hold satyagraha

Ranga Reddy: Congress leaders on Friday held a satyagraha protesting against the farm laws introduced by the Central government in Ranga Reddy district. Congress leaders in Rajendranagar, Ibrahimpatnam, LB Nagar, Chevella, Amanagalu, Shadnagar, Serilingampally, Kalwakurthy and others in places held satyagraha.

On this occasion, the leaders expressed indignance towards the decision taken by the Central government. They said the farm laws were not introduced for the betterment of farmers. These laws would not help the farmers any way, they said. They demanded that the government repeal the farm laws.

Congress leaders Shankar, PCC member Babur Ali Khan, block Congress presidents P Jagdish and Balraj Goud, Kottur mandal party president Sudarshan Goud, mandal party president Janga Narsimlu, councillors and others participated in the programme.