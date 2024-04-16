Challa Vamsichand Reddy gains support at Shadnagar meeting

Live
Just In
Rangareddy: Congress MP candidate Challa Vamsichand Reddy rallied support from party workers during a large-scale meeting in Shadnagar Town. The gathering, which included activists from Shadnagar Town and Farooq Nagar, underscored the collective effort to secure victory for Reddy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing the crowd, Vamsichand Reddy expressed his gratitude for being chosen as the MP candidate by the Congress party leadership and emphasised the importance of winning the election with the support of party activists. He assured attendees of his unwavering commitment to stand by them and share in their challenges, pledging to be accessible in any capacity needed. Vamsichand Reddy articulated the goal of forming a Congress government at the centre under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, stressing the responsibility of all party members to work towards this objective. MLA Veerlapalli Shankar echoed this sentiment, asserting that the BJP and BRS, lacked the moral authority to criticise the Congress, which had fulfilled five guarantees within 100 days of coming to power in the State.
Former MLA Choulapalli Pratap Reddy rallied the activists, declaring their readiness to secure a double majority in Shadagar. He emphasised the pivotal role of grassroots activism in bringing the Congress party to power both at the State and national levels, promising that every initiative and scheme would be implemented under a Congress government.
The meeting was attended by prominent leaders, including former MLA Pratap Reddy, ZPTC Venkatarami Reddy, former municipal chairman Viswam, and various other party members and local representatives.