Chandrababu dissolves all TDP committees in TG

Hyderabad: All the TDP party committees from State to Assembly constituency level have been dissolved and new committees including Telangana state unit party president and executive will be announced soon. TDP national president and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with some senior TDP Telangana unit leaders and discussed the party strategy to strengthen it in the coming days. He said that the party aimed to come to power in Telangana in the next elections, and all the leaders should strive to win the confidence of the people at the ground level.

Chandrababu Naidu also enquired about the preparations being made for a massive membership drive in all districts of the State. The membership drive will be launched in 15 days. The TDP supremo said that his party would give priority to BC communities and youth in allotment of posts in the party. After the completion of the membership drive, the party would elect TDP Telangana unit chief and State party body.

The TDP chief took the important decision of dissolving all committees in the party from State to constituency level. The new committees will be constituted in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh soon, Naidu said directing the party leaders to work hard in like Andhra Pradesh to emerge as a strong political outfit before the next Assembly elections.

The TDP head also announced that he would focus on strengthening the party in Telangana more by holding meetings every Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier, Chandrababu had received a warm welcome by the party workers and cadre at NTR Trust Bhavan. A big rally was conducted from Naidu’s residence to the NTR Trust Bhavan in the evening . It is the second time Naidu arrived in the city after assuming power in Andhra Pradesh and visited the NTR Trust Bhavan. The TDP’s readiness to contest in the local body elections and leadership development was also discussed in the meeting.