Chandrasekhar Reddy joins BRS

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Dorala Palana’ jibe, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the grandson of Indira Gandhi, who imposed an emergency to torture people was talking about feudal rule.



The BRS leader was speaking in a meeting in Telangana Bhavan where Telugu Desam senior leader Ravula Chandrashekar Reddy joined BRS. Rama Rao said that Ravula was a true synonym for ‘Ajata Shatru’. He said he considers himself lucky to have invited Ravula to the party khanduva. With the joining of Ravula and his followers, the strength of the party has increased like the strength of one hundred elephants.

KTR said that everyone agrees that K Chandrashekar Rao's rule of two terms was good. He called upon the people to take up discussions in the villages while they celebrate Dussehra. Rahul's grandmother, Indira Gandhi, imposed the Emergency and made the situation worse for the people. Does Congress have the right to speak about development? Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to double the income of the farmers but he has doubled the tears.

The BRS leader asked the people to take up discussions in the villages. “Discuss what the villages were like in the past and how they are now and then you all know the facts. The MLAs used to come with lanterns and protest for electricity in the Assembly. We have built the highest lift irrigation project in the world named Kaleshwaram. Farmers feel that KCR is protecting them. Why no other leader except KCR came up with the idea of helping farmers with investment support in the last 70 years, said Rao. He said the farm loans would be completed soon as KCR to his credit waived the loans twice.

Chandrasekhar Reddy said that Rama Rao was a far-sighted leader and he was joining BRS for the public service and for the development of Palamuru. He said he was not aspiring for any post. He said KCR had developed the State in both terms. “I am joining BRS with confidence that Telangana will develop only if KCR gets another chance. I will work tirelessly for victory,” said Ravula.