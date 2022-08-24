Chandrayangutta flyover inauguration postponed

Hyderabad: The inauguration of the extended Chandrayangutta flyover which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday has been postponed and is expected to be inaugurated on August 27.

According to the officials, due to the protests that broke out in the city following the remarks made by BJP MLA Raja Singh, the inauguration has been postponed to Saturday.

Earlier, Minister K T Rama Rao along with AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and party floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi were going to inaugurate the flyover on Tuesday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) approved the proposal to extend the flyover to 500 metres from 480 metrers. The total length of the flyover will now be of one km with a four-lane bi-directional. Rs 45 crore were sanctioned for the works under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) in 2018.

The flyover exists on the inner ring of Hyderabad, connecting Aramghar to Santosh Nagar and LB Nagar.