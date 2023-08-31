Change needed in Telangana; BJP win certain, claim leaders

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP leaders on Wednesday lashed out at the ruling BRS, saying that the party victory in ensuing elections is certain.

Addressing a joint media conference, Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman, national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Nizambad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, welcomed Dr Chennamaneni Vikas and Dr Chennamaneni Deepa into the party.

Reddy said the doctor couple has been extending and organising several service programmes for the underprivileged and weaker sections in Vemulawada and surrounding areas. Their decision to join the party to extend their services to more people was welcome.

He called it meaningless the Kalawakuntla family and BRS leaders speaking against the Centre’s decision to reduce the LPG price by Rs 200. He said Telangana has the highest petrol price in the country. “Taxes on diesel and petrol in UP are 17 and 26 per cent respectively. On the other, Telangana has been collecting 27 per cent on diesel and 35 per cent on petrol.’

‘The BRS government has increased VAT on petrol and didn’t reduce it even while many States reduced taxes following a call by PM Narendra Modi. He said the government increased power charges, RTC, land registration, house tax and others. The government has come to such a pass that it is auctioning liquor shops six months ahead and selling lands to raise funds to meet its routine expenditure, and not in a position to pay salaries to the employees.

Accusing the Kalawakuntla family of sucking blood of people, he pointed out the government is not bothered about health of people and lives of youth; it is more interested in liquor revenue. The government has indiscriminately auctioned lands which were protected by successive governments. But claims it has no land to construct double-bedroom houses for the poor. People in at least 40 city slums have no houses.

Reddy stressed the need for a change in the State; it will come when people like the doctor couple join the party. “I invite educated and intellectuals in Telangana to join BJP,” he appealed.

Dr. Laxman while welcoming Dr. Vikas and Dr. Deepa into the party, said they believed in working for the BJP inspired by the principles set by the PM

The Modi government is continuing to maintain politics with a spirit of service, providing welfare and development of the poor in equal proportions, without allowing corruption and dynastic rule, to make the country a world leader.

‘People and youth of Telangana should come into the political arena. Politics with values and accountability is possible only with youth and educated people, he stressed.

Bandi expressed confidence of party victory in Telangana whenever lections take place. The series of agitations the State is witnessing is proof that they are tired of the KCR government. He criticised the lathi-charge on unemployed and teachers when they protested democratically. He demanded filling of teacher posts and regularisation of ANMs.

He accused the Congress of trying to gain advantage by fake propaganda of clubbing BJP and BRS together.

Dr. Vikas said he was inspired by many BJP stalwarts like Vajpayee, LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, and Modi and joined the party to serve people more and will discharge whatever responsibility the party gives.