Charge Sheet Filed in Pushpa 2 Stampede Incident

The Chikkadpally police have officially filed a charge sheet regarding the tragic stampede at the premiere screening of Pushpa 2, which occurred in December 2024.

The charge sheet identifies 23 individuals as accused, attributing the incident predominantly to the negligence of Sandhya Theatre's management. Among those named, the lead actor of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun, is referred to as A11, while the theatre management has been designated as A1. Additionally, three theatre managers and eight bouncers have been included in the document. The police have also noted four eyewitnesses as part of their findings.

The stampede took place on the night of December 3rd, during the film's premiere screenings at Sandhya Theatre. Tragically, a local resident named Revathi lost her life in the chaos, while her son Sritej sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

In relation to this incident, Allu Arjun had previously been arrested and spent time in custody. The case remains under investigation as authorities continue to address the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate event.