Charles Schwab to set up tech centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : The US-based global financial company, Charles Schwab, has announced launching of its operations in Hyderabad soon after a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the US. The CM’s delegation was holding a series of meetings with the multinational companies to invest in Telangana and open their outlets in the most happening city of Hyderabad.

“We are delighted to announce that Charles Schwab, a global leader in financial services, has chosen Hyderabad as the prospective location for its first Technology Development Center in India,” senior Schwab Executives Dennis Howard and Rama Bokka said at Charles Schwab's world headquarters in Dallas. This significant decision follows fruitful discussions Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and IT Minister Sridhar Babu had with the executives of financial company.

The Chief Minister and the IT Minister have committed to guiding Schwab through all necessary formalities for establishing their presence in Hyderabad, ensuring swift access to the necessary talent for a rapid ramp-up, officials said.



Schwab’s executives appreciated the proactive support from the TG government as a promising indicator of a successful collaboration.

Charles Schwab is currently awaiting the final approvals for announcing detailed insights into the upcoming center and to delegate a team to India for officially establishing the Schwab Technology Center in Hyderabad which now clearly stands out as a prime destination among the cities globally.