Charminar Breweries provides ration kits to 11 Covid-hit villages

Sangareddy: Reiterating its commitment to communities, AB InBev India's Crown and Charminar Breweries, here, has pledged its support to its nearby communities affected with Covid, with essential ration kits.

More than 2,000 families across villages Mallepally, Gunthapally, Gopularam, Terphole, Gollapally, Shivampet, Chakriyal, Choutkur, Fasalwadi, Ligampally and Vendikole in Sangareddy district have been provided with 15 kg essential ration kits.

The company is working with local authorities and medical officials closely to support the affected communities in the district.

The kits consists of superior quality rice, atta/wheat flour, oil, spices, different types of lentils, salt, and sugar along with sanitisers and soaps.

Earlier this month, the brewer had committed more than 300 oxygen concentrators, 8000+ essential aid kits to Covid-hit families, over five lakh masks, 5000+ test kits in 50 villages across the country.

Says Anasuya Ray, vice-president, corporate affairs,South Asia, AB InBev.: "We have a strong history of supporting our communities and stand in solidarity with them in times of adversity.

The health and safety of our communities and people continue to be our top priority. We understand that our business is not independent from society and through our continued support to the communities, State governments and authorities, We look forward to emerging triumphant in this war against Covid-19.

We are all in this together".