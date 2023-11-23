Chase away land-grabber Revanth, KCR tells voters

Kodangal/ Tandur/Mahbubnagar/ Parigi: BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao came down heavily on the TPCC chief Revanth Reddy calling him a land-grabber and asking people to chase him down.

Chandrashekar Rao addressed Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Kodangal, Tandur, Mahbubnagar and Parigi on Wednesday. In the home turf of Revanth Reddy, Chandrashekar Rao said, “Revanth Reddy is involved in lang grabbing. He will encroach wherever he goes, he has done more encroachment in Mahbubnagar. He has not done a single good thing and gets involved only in abusive ‘faltu’ words. Decide whether you want a working leader like Narender Reddy or ‘faltu matala’ Revanth Reddy.”

The BRS chief recalled the cash-for-vote case stating that Revanth Reddy came to destabilise the BRS government. “He came to buy MLAs and he says the case was like a medal for him. He has no policy or system. He says Osmania University students are ‘adda coolies’ and threatened journalists’ union leaders and now he is talking like ‘Satya Harishchandra’. He is offering ‘pindam’ to me,” the BRS chief said, adding that the Congress leader always talked irresponsibly. He said that Revanth Reddy will never become the Chief Minister and if people of Kodangal ensure victory of Narender Reddy, he would get promotion.

“Revanth Reddy came to Kamareddy but he is losing even there. He is saying Rythu Bandhu is alms. Don’t get deceived by the thief Revanth Reddy,” the BRS chief said.

The BRS leader said that the RSS tried to create disturbances in peaceful Telangana, but his government did not allow them to succeed. He said that the Congress had used Muslim minorities as a vote-bank showing the fear of BJP.

KCR heaped praise over Rohit Reddy in Tandur stating that when the BJP people came with money to buy him, he ensured they were sent to jail. He assured IT Park for Muslims in the Waqf lands. Rao said that if good people win the elections, it would be good for the people and if bad people win, things will be back to square one. He said that the Mahbubnagar Congress candidate was from BJP and he would go back to BJP after the elections. He assured Srinivas Goud would be in a good position again.

The BRS chief said that he wanted to see Bangaru Telangana, which should be number one in many things. “Many Congress leaders are thinking that I am fighting for the post but they are fools and mad people. Bangaru Telangana is my dream, where there should be no poverty, and Telangana should have 100 per cent literacy. I have already become CM not once but twice. I want Telangana to be number one in the country in all the fields,” the BRS chief said, adding the BRS should win to continue the progress. He also promised to give lands to landless and take up construction of houses on a large scale under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

