Check Corona virus with self-control: Harish Rao

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that self-control and discipline and following the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister KCR's instructions are the best weapons to fight against Corona Virus. He was reviewing the arrangements made for combating the virus. Dubbaka MLA Solipeta Ramalingareddy, MLC Farooq Hussain, District Collector Venkatrama Reddy, Police Commissioner Joel Davies, Additional Collector Padmakar, Medical Health Department and other district level officials participated in the review.



Speaking to the media, Harish Rao said that many suspects were being examined in Siddipet district and so far no single corona positive case had been registered. The district had 456 people from abroad, of whom 239 completed quarantine. The rest are in quarantine, and essential supplies to their families were being provided, he said. He also said that there were people from different states in these three to four days and they were ordered to be kept in quarantine for 14 days.

Harish Rao said that the precautionary measures and the necessities of the district were discussed through the tele-conference. The teleconference was attended by 950 officials and public representatives. A special control room has been set up in the district, which works round the clock.

"If necessary, call 849, 9849903256 and 8008555613 numbers in emergency. The medical staff and municipal staff are doing very well in the district and they are working for the people without even caring for their health. Leaders in any village should cooperate with the authorities. There is no need to be afraid of Corona," he assured.