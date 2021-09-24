Chennamaneni's case: Arguments adjourned to October 21

The High Court Single Judge Bench of Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili heard the plea challenging the Indian citizenship of Dr Chennamaneni Ramesh, TRS MLA from Vemulawada on Thursday.

Ravi Kiran Rao, Sr Counsel appearing for Adi Srinivas, complainant before the Union Home Ministry, disputing Ramesh citizenship, informed the Judge that Dr Ramesh Chennamaneni is a German citizen. He obtained a German passport in 2013 and later got it renewed till 2023. He further approached the Indian Embassy in Germany and obtained "OSI Card - which is issued to the persons who are nationals of other countries" and he is travelling to India without a proper visa.

Y Rama Rao, counsel for the MLA, prayed the judge to hear the writ petition through physical mode as the voluminous records furnished by Ramesh need to be looked into before any order is passed. Further, the counsel informed the Judge that Adi Srinivas, complainant before the Union Home Ministry does not have the Locus to appear in this issue as he was defeated by Ramesh in earlier elections.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili adjourned the writ petition filed by Dr Chennamaneni Ramesh, MLA, seeking suspension of the Union Home Ministry's order declaring him as 'not a citizen of India' to October 21, 2021 for elaborate arguments in physical mode. The matter adjourned to October 21, 2021.