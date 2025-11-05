Chevella bus accident: Most injured to be discharged

Hyderabad: Police confirmed that 30 of the 38 injured in the Chevella bus accident on November 3 are set to be discharged after their condition stabilised in hospitals. The tragic collision between a gravel-laden tipper truck and a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus near Mirzaguda in Rangareddy district claimed 19 lives, including women and infants, police said.

Funerals for most victims have been completed in their native villages, attended by family members and local officials. Medical teams at Vikarabad Government Hospital and other facilities continue treating the remaining injured passengers.

Chevella police have intensified their probe. Inspector K Srinivas said the investigation includes checking the truck owner’s compliance with permits and vehicle fitness. The truck owner, who fled the city, is being traced using mobile tracking. Meanwhile, the Road Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a safety audit of the operator’s entire fleet. Authorities assured measures to prevent such accidents, including stricter regulation of contract vehicles on busy routes and enhanced night patrolling between Chevella and Shankarpally.