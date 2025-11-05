Live
- HNSS canal a boon for Madakasira Constituency: Collector
- Expand natural farming across all village levels: Collector
- 18L quintals cotton yield expected from Gadwal
- Development works worth Rs 1,400 cr will be completed within 18 months: Kadiyam
- District Collector urges for seamless cotton procurement
- ‘Midday Meal’ prog launched for jr college students
- Strengthen booth-level outreach in Tamil Nadu: BJP leader
- Immortalising Abdul Kalam’s legacy
- Rs 603-cr underground drainage project sanctioned for MBNR
- KIMS Saveera doctors save the life of a 3-year-old boy
Chevella bus accident: Most injured to be discharged
Hyderabad: Police confirmed that 30 of the 38 injured in the Chevella bus accident on November 3 are set to be discharged after their condition...
Hyderabad: Police confirmed that 30 of the 38 injured in the Chevella bus accident on November 3 are set to be discharged after their condition stabilised in hospitals. The tragic collision between a gravel-laden tipper truck and a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus near Mirzaguda in Rangareddy district claimed 19 lives, including women and infants, police said.
Funerals for most victims have been completed in their native villages, attended by family members and local officials. Medical teams at Vikarabad Government Hospital and other facilities continue treating the remaining injured passengers.
Chevella police have intensified their probe. Inspector K Srinivas said the investigation includes checking the truck owner’s compliance with permits and vehicle fitness. The truck owner, who fled the city, is being traced using mobile tracking. Meanwhile, the Road Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a safety audit of the operator’s entire fleet. Authorities assured measures to prevent such accidents, including stricter regulation of contract vehicles on busy routes and enhanced night patrolling between Chevella and Shankarpally.