Chevella: Mid day meal kitchen opens at a primary school

Chevella: The kitchen for preparing mid-day meal at a primary school here was inaugurated by PACS Chairman Devara Venkat Reddy and local sarpanch Shailaja here on Monday.

Headmaster of the school Khaja Pasha expressed happiness over the new facility and said the school was being developed with the cooperation of donors. Upa sarpanch T Sinivas Yadav, MPTCs S Vasantham, G Ramulu, cooption members P Damodar Reddy, Ch Narayna, ward members M Mallareddy, J Harikrishna teachers Kran, Mahender Reddy, Mahipal Reddy and others were present.