Chevella MP condemns Banswada violence, urges stern police action

Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has condemned the violent incident in Banswada where a Hindu woman playing a devotional song of Goddess Durga in a Reliance store allegedly triggered unrest during Ramzan.

According to reports shared with the MP, a Muslim employee objected, leading to a mob of nearly 500 people gathering and attacking Hindus and their homes.

Sharing his reaction on social media platform X, on Monday, Reddy tagged @TelanganaPolice, @TelanganaCMO, @BJP4India, @BJP4Telangana, and @BJP4TSMinority, demanding immediate and stern action. “This nonsense should be prevented by the police, by extremely stern action. Police and the State government should set such an example that these fellows should fear for their backsides before even thinking of repeating such things in future,” he wrote.

Reddy expressed concern that when violence occurs during Hindu festivals, sweeping generalisations are made about the entire community, but when unrest arises during Ramzan, there is hesitation to acknowledge the broader context. He stressed that such double standards must end and that law enforcement should act decisively to restore public confidence.

The MP urged the Telangana government and police to ensure accountability and prevent recurrence of such incidents, emphasising that strong deterrent measures are essential to safeguard communal harmony and uphold the rule of law.