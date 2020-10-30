Chevella: MP Ranjith Reddy, MLA Mahesh Reddy distribute tricycles to disabled

Chevella: Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy along with Pargi MLA Mahesh Reddy distributed tricycles, wheelchairs and other essentials under the MP funds to disabled persons in Pargi on Wednesday.

The MP said that the Union Ministry for Social Justice and Empowerment recognised the Telangana government's efforts of implementing schemes for the development of disabled people and awarded it for their efforts.

Before the Telangana State was formed, the united Andhra State government had allocated only Rs 500 to the disabled people, but after Telangana was formed, the government had increased it to Rs 1,500. Now, the State government is giving Rs 3,016 to the disabled people, he said.

The MP informed that the Rights of Person With Disabilities (RPWD) Act-2016 is being implemented completely in the State and a separate GO has been issued. State government also offers incentives of lakhs of rupees for people with disabilities to get married, he added.

Reddy further said that as the marriage incentive gifts for disabled people getting married, Rs 10 crore has been distributed to beneficiaries in 31 districts. He also stated that the TRS government had already allocated 5 per cent of double bedroom houses to the disabled.

Local leaders and officials participated in the programme.