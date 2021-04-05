Chevella: Sabitha lays stone for Bhagiratha pipelines

Chevella: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah laid the foundation stone for Mission Bhagiratha pipeline works in Indra Reddy Nagar Colony inChevella constituency on Sunday.

Later, the Minister also inaugurated the CC road in the suburbs of Mirzaguda village.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Indra Reddy Colony was set up to provide shelter to those who came from different parts of the State. She said that Colony has the potential to become a municipality in the future.

She also said that the government has been taking necessary steps to develop the municipalities in the State, and for solving the issue of flood water in the suburbs of municipalities, the government has been taking necessary steps.

The State government is implementing several schemes for the benefit of people,she added.Chevella TRS leaders and others were present.