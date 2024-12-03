Chief Minister Revanth inaugurates 16 nursing colleges virtually

Wanaparthy District: As part of the public governance triumphs, State Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated 16 nursing colleges, 213 (108) ambulances and 28 paramedical colleges in the state through a virtual ceremony from Hyderabad on Monday.

District Collector Adarsh Surabhi, along with medical students, watched the programme at the District Medical College.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinna Reddy said that one para-medical college has been sanctioned for Wanaparthy district as part of the 28 para-medical colleges. He said that classes have started in the medical college itself from today.

10 students have been admitted in the ECG section of the para-medical course and 28 students in the anesthesia course, and classes have also started from today, said Medical College Principal Sunandini.