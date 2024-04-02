Chief Minister Revanth Reddy does not care about farmers' problems as he thinks how to win the parliamentary elections - Former BRS MLA Guvwala Balaraju

Nagarkurnool : Former BRS District President MLA Guvvala Balraj said in Nagar Kurnool district center that he criticized the Congress Party and CM Revanth Reddy for ignoring the promises made to the people before the elections. He criticized the Congress party for cheating the farmers by saying that they would give a bonus of Rs 500 to the farmers if they store the rice grain.





Former Chief Minister Chandrasekhara Rao visited Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jagittala and other areas to know the sufferings of the farmers and to see the dry crops in the farmers' fields and bring the problems of the farmers to the notice of the government. He said that it is strange that the state agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao is talking about something new and wants to discuss again the manifesto released by the Congress party in the election.



The Chief Minister of the state, Revanth Reddy, is under fire for not paying attention to the problems of the farmers with the idea of ​​how to win the parliamentary elections. He said that he does not think that the promises made by the Congress party to the people will be fulfilled in the future. He warned that if the Congress government does not fulfill the promises made to the farmers, they will start mass movements.





He demanded that efforts be made to fulfill the promises by assuring the people that the deadline of 100 days given by the Congress party for the implementation of the six guarantees has passed. Later, District Collector P. filed a petition with many demands. Handed over to Uday Kumar. Leaders of BRS participated in this program

