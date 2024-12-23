Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Extends Best Wishes on Singareni Foundation Day

On the occasion of Singareni's Foundation Day, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt congratulations to the workers, their families, and the officials of Singareni. In his message, the Chief Minister highlighted the remarkable 135-year legacy of the Singareni Collieries, which has weathered numerous challenges while continuing to progress. He emphasized that Singareni’s contribution to lighting up the nation is a matter of immense pride for the state of Telangana.

The Chief Minister also assured that the state government is taking strategic measures for a sustainable future for Singareni. He underscored the government's commitment to the welfare of the workers' families and to ensuring that Singareni continues to thrive as a leading organization for many more decades, aspiring to be one of the most prominent institutions in the country.