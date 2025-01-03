Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Savitribai Phule on Her Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: In a significant tribute to the legacy of Savitribai Phule, the social reformer and India’s first female teacher, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy honored her portrait at his residence in Jubilee Hills. The occasion marked the birth anniversary of the iconic figure, celebrated as 'Women Teachers' Day' by the Telangana government.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy offered flowers at the portrait of Savitribai Phule, recognizing her pivotal role in advancing women's education in India. Alongside him were several distinguished leaders, including his advisor, V. Narendra Reddy, government advisor, Harkara Venu Gopal, Member of Parliament Porik Balram Naik, and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) Yennam Srinivas Reddy and Anirudh Reddy. The leaders paid their respects to Phule’s contributions by offering floral tributes.





Savitribai Phule’s birth anniversary has been designated as 'Women Teachers' Day' by the Telangana government to honor her trailblazing efforts in education. She remains an enduring symbol of empowerment, especially for women and marginalized communities in India.