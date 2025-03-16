Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Vows to Develop Warangal on Par with Hyderabad

Warangal: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Warangal into a major urban centre, stating that the city would witness development on par with Hyderabad. Speaking at the "Prajapalana – Pragati Bata" meeting, he highlighted Warangal's historical significance and the crucial role played by the people of the erstwhile district and students of Kakatiya University in the Telangana movement.

As part of the development initiatives, the Chief Minister announced a budget allocation of ₹6,500 crore for key infrastructure projects, including the Outer Ring Road and an underground drainage system. He also emphasised that the state government had fulfilled its promise of establishing an airport in Warangal and vowed to continue efforts to set up a Kazipet Railway Division.

Virtual Inauguration of Projects in Station Ghanpur

The Chief Minister virtually inaugurated multiple development projects from Shivunipalli, Station Ghanpur constituency, amounting to ₹630.27 crore. Some of the major projects include:

₹200 crore for a Young India Integrated Residential School in Konaayachalam village, Jafargadh mandal.

₹5.5 crore for a degree college in Ghanpur.

₹45.5 crore for a 100-bed hospital.

₹26 crore for an Integrated Divisional Level Office Complex.

₹148.76 crore for the second phase of the Devadula project and RS Ghanpur main canal lining works.

Approval for 512 Indiramma houses.

Expansion of several roads and establishment of new substations.

Empowering Women Through Financial Support

Revanth Reddy distributed ₹102.1 crore under the Mahila Shakti scheme, providing seven RTC buses to self-help groups (SHGs). Additionally, he handed over cheques worth ₹92.74 crore to 48,717 SHGs in the erstwhile Warangal district as an interest subsidy on bank loans. Another ₹100.93 crore was sanctioned for 1,289 SHGs in Jangaon district.

Leaders in Attendance

The event witnessed the participation of Ministers Konda Surekha, Danasari Seethakka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MP Kadiyam Kavya, local MLA Kadiyam Srihari, and other district representatives.

With large-scale investments and infrastructure expansion, the Chief Minister's vision for Warangal aims to position it as a key urban hub in Telangana, driving regional growth and development.