Chief Secretary takes stock of arrangements for Inter exams

Highlights

Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari along with Intermediate Board Secretary Krishna Aditya conducted a virtual meeting on Friday and reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations scheduled to commence on March 5.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari along with Intermediate Board Secretary Krishna Aditya conducted a virtual meeting on Friday and reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations scheduled to commence on March 5.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary instructed all government departments to work in coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations.

Krishna Aditya, Secretary, TGBIE stated that all necessary arrangements have been made for conducting the exams across 1,532 examination centers in the state.

During the meeting, it was emphasised that electronic items, including wristwatches, will not be allowed inside the examination centres.

The use of mobile phones within the centres is strictly prohibited.

Additionally, students who have received prior approval from the Board will be allowed to have Scribes. Examination centres will be under continuous surveillance through CCTV cameras to ensure security and transparency.

