Chikkala Rama Rao elected as CESS chief

Rajanna-Sircilla: Chikkala Rama Rao was unanimously elected as the Chairman of Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS), Sircilla on Tuesday. The fourteen newly elected directors have elected Rama Rao as the new chairman of CESS. Meanwhile, while Devakonda Thirupathi has been elected as vice-chairman.

The candidates supported by Bharat Rashtra Samithi swept the CESS election by winning all the 15 director posts in the results announced on Monday. Election for 15 director posts was held on December 24 and 75 candidates contested for director posts from different places.

On Tuesday, CESS polling authorities invited nominations from the elected directors for chairman and vice-chairman posts.

Based on the party directions, Chikkala Rama Rao who was elected as director from Thangallapalli filed his nomination for chairman post, while Konaraopet director Devakonda Thirupathi filed his papers for vice-chairman in the morning.

Election officer B Mamatha announced the election of Rama Rao and Thirpathi as chairman and vice-chairman respectively as single nominations were filed for both the posts.

Textiles Corporation Chairman Guduri Praveen Kumar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nayalakonda Aruna, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar, Sircilla Municipal Chairperson Jindam Kala, BRS party district president Thota Agaiah and other congratulated Chairman and Vice-Chairman.