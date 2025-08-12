Children administered deworming tablets across district

Achampet (Nagarkurnool): On the occasion of National Deworming Day, 2,03,259 children aged 1–19 years across Nagarkurnool district were administered Albendazole 400 mg tablets on Monday. The programme was formally launched at the Telangana Social Welfare Gurukul Boys College in Achampet, with District Collector Badavat Santosh participating as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said intestinal worms can cause anemia, stunted growth, fatigue, and loss of concentration in studies. The government distributes deworming tablets annually to prevent such health issues. He advised students to maintain personal hygiene, keep fingernails clean, and ensure cleanliness in their surroundings to avoid worm infestations.

Later, the Collector inspected the kitchen, essential commodities, and storage facilities at the institution, expressing satisfaction with the arrangements. He urged students to make the best use of the opportunities provided by the state government to achieve great heights in life.

Deputy DM&HO Dr. Tara Singh, Gurukul school teachers, and others were present.