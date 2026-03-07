Children’s Parliament raises concerns over pollution, seeks stronger action

Hyderabad: Members of the Hyderabad City Children’s Parliament on Friday expressed concern over rising pollution levels in the city and urged authorities to take stronger measures to ensure a healthier environment for children.

Addressing a press conference at the Basheerbagh Press Club, representatives said that 105 child members from different parts of the city, including slums and vulnerable communities, deliberated on issues related to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities.

The members noted that Hyderabad, as a rapidly growing city, faces several challenges affecting children’s health, safety and future. Key issues discussed included pollution control, the development of the Musi River, affordable housing, digital safety, cyber security, disaster preparedness and the protection of women and children. They pointed out that air quality in several parts of the city frequently reaches unhealthy levels, often exceeding the Air Quality Index (AQI) range of 150–200.

Areas such as Kompally, Zoo Park, Bachupally, Gachibowli and Bollaram were cited as pollution hotspots.

The Children’s Parliament also expressed concern over the Musi River Development Project, stating that the river remains heavily polluted due to untreated sewage and industrial waste. They demanded an immediate halt to the discharge of chemical and untreated waste into the river.

Highlighting housing issues, the members said many poor and migrant families continue to live in overcrowded and unsafe dwellings without basic amenities. They urged authorities to increase affordable housing in the city through in-situ development of slums.

The Children’s Parliament also raised concerns over the rise in cybercrimes affecting children and called for the introduction of cyber safety education in schools, establishment of helpliness and greater awareness, along with strict action against offenders.