Chili Market Yard renovation to be completed by Feb 15

Khammam: There novation of the Khammam Chili Market Yard is expected to be completed by February 15, the Agriculture and Cooperation department Secretary Surendra Mohan said on Thursday.

Mohan, along with District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, inspected the ongoing works at the market yard.

The Secretary said the first phase of the project includes construction of additional market sheds and related structures to facilitate smooth chili trading in the upcoming marketing season.

He emphasised providing farmers with a comfortable and internationally standard trading experience, including LED price displays, CCTV surveillance, and clear information on lot assignments, slot bookings, and trading schedules.

Facilities for farmers’ stay, such as canteens, primary health centres, solar power, weighing bridges, and shaded horticultural plantations, are also being developed.

Collector Durishetty stated that the government has sanctioned Rs 155.30 crore for the modernisation project, with the first phase at Rs114.96 crore. Of seven planned sheds, five have been completed, and essential infrastructure such as toilets, overhead tanks, RO plants, pump rooms, security walls, high-mast lighting, and fire safety pipelines are already in place.He assured that the remaining works would be completed swiftly in time for the chili market season. The inspection was attended by Market Committee Chairman Hanmanth Rao, District Agriculture Officer Pullayya, District Cooperation Officer Gangadhar, Marketing Officer Aleem, Horticulture Officer Madhusudhan, Market Secretary Praveen, and other officials.