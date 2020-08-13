Chinese companies running online gaming business under lens: CP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar, on Thursday held a press conference and highlighted the role of growing influence of Chinese companies in the online gaming sector.

The CP said, "the online gaming is booming in the country and Telangana is the first State to implement the Telangana Gaming Act in order to prohibit online gaming. The issue came to light when two cases were filed with the CCS by the victims who alleged that they were cheated by the online gamers to the tune of Rs. 97,000/and Rs1, 64,000 respectively. The victims further alleged that they were lured into the gaming through the Telegram app and it was only through recommendations."

He further added, "Due to the online gaming many of the gullible persons also committed suicide. The game was famous for its predictions of colours and a clue is given by the admin, if the person guesses the correct colour then the person is rewarded," Anjani Kumar said.

"Initially, the admin shells out a few bucks to make believe that it is a genuine game, but over a period of time when the person gets addicted to the game he starts losing the money because the sole intention of the gaming companies is to loot money from gullible persons especially college going students," he added.

"During investigation it was revealed that a firm called Beijing T Power company based out in China was the mastermind behind the development of online games and the company further created many subsidiary companies, such as, Growing Infortech Pvt Ltd. Sily Consulting Services Pvt Ltd, Pan Yun Technology Services, Linkyun Technology Pvt Ltd, Dokypay Technology Pvt Ltd, SpotPay Technology India Pvt Ltd, Daisylink Financial Pvt Ltd, Huahuo Financial Pvt Ltd," stated the officer.

He further explained, "the total earnings of these companies in 2020 was around Rs. 1100 crore and in India it was being managed by 4 persons, of whom 3 were Indian and 1 was Chinese.

The accused persons, Dheeraj Kumar, Ankit Kapoor, Neeraj Turali and Yah Hao were arrested by the Noida police as they were the directors of the subsidiary companies and their bank accounts were also frozen."

"The city police along with the cybercrime department are working round the clock to monitor the growing influence of Chinese companies in the gaming sector and we are seeking cooperation from various agencies such as Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax, Registrar of Companies, to curb the menace of the growing online gaming," said Anjani Kumar.