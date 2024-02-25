Chinna Reddy appointed vice chairman of Planning Board

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday appointed Dr G Chinna Reddy, former minister as the Vice Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board in the rank of Cabinet Minister.

A Government Order in this regard was released by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari. The State Planning Board holds key responsibilities in planning and development. It helps the State government in formulating State budget, in conducting socio-economic surveys and also five -year plans. Chinna Reddy Presently has the responsibility as Pradesh Congress Committee’s disciplinary action committee chairman.

A former minister under Unified AP, he also served as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and also as Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. Former Congress MLA from Wanaparthy, Chinna Reddy hails from Jayanna Tirmalapur village under Gopalpet mandal in Mahbubnagar district.

A doctorate from a Malaysian University, the Congress leader is also a Law Graduate from Osmania University. For the first time he was elected as MLA in 1989 from Wanaparthy constituency.