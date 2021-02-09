X
X
Chityal: Thieves make futile bid to rob SBI ATM

Indi Cash ATM located on national highway at Veliminedu village
Highlights

Unidentified thieves attempted to rob SBI ATM in Chityal on Sunday night, but failed as they couldn’t open the ATM locker.

Chityal (Nalgonda): Unidentified thieves attempted to rob SBI ATM in Chityal on Sunday night, but failed as they couldn't open the ATM locker. Later, they took away cash from Indi Cash ATM located on national highway at Veliminedu village of Chityal mandal.

According to sources, thieves have stolen an Indigo car parked in Vattimarti village of Chityal mandal to carry out the robbery but left the vehicle near ATM centre in Veliminedu as petrol tank became empty. Then they stole a qualis vehicle parked near Indi Cash ATM and fled from there. They left the qualis near Panthangi tollgate of Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district and escaped from there.

Chityal police registered a case and launched investigation to nab the offenders with the help of CCTV cameras footages.

