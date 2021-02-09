Chityala ATM Robbery: Thieves Damage The CCTV Cameras With Smoke And Loot 7 Lakhs Cash

Thieves roared in the Chittal zone of Nalgonda district. The ATM which is placed near the National Highway was vandalized and money was taken away. The incident took place around midnight on Sunday. Rs 7.12 lakh was taken out of it. Attempts to steal money from another ATM next door was unsuccessful. According to the local police, the robbers first stole a car parked at Vattimarti village bus stand in Chityala zone. They arrived at the ATM centre next to SBI in the town. The CCTV cameras in the ATM were damaged using smoke. Thus, the CCTV cameras let out a thick cloud of smoke.

The ATM was destroyed in the smoke. At the same time, the robbers noticed a police vehicle patrolling the area. At that sound, they gave up their attempt and ran with the car. Police immediately inspected the other ATMs after detecting an attempt at theft at the ATM. It was during this sequence that the police found the theft at the Indicash ATM. The robbers pulled out the cash racks and found Rs 7.12 lakh in them.

It is noteworthy that the thieves stole all the cars they were travelling in. They first arrived in Veliminedu in an Indica car stolen in Vattimarti. They left it there and stole Qualis vehicle belonging to a man named Sangappa of Veliminedu. It was taken to Patangi toll plaza and was left there.