Choose a right leader: Revuri

Narsampet (Warangal): Debates serve as a fundamental mechanism for a healthy democracy, former MLA and senior BJP leader Revuri Prakash Reddy said. Addressing a gathering at a private engineering college at Maheshwaram in Narsampet on Sunday, he emphasised the need for thinking apolitically. Setting aside political affiliations, people need to support leaders who impacted their lives and the constituency in general, Revuri said.

Revuri urged the people to recall the state of Narsampet constituency before 1994 and after. “With a gut feeling I can say that I changed the face of Narsampet constituency after I became its MLA. It’s time for the people to draw comparisons between me and my successors - Donti Madhava Reddy (2014) and Peddi Sudarshan Reddy (2018) to know the kind of development Narsampet had witnessed,” Revuri said.

Teachers played a vital role in Telangana Movement, hence, the onus is on them to come out and initiate a healthy debate on people’s aspirations and political parties’ gimmicks. All that we need is a healthy debate on the development model adopted by various parties. It’s paramount that people should benefit from the policies of the political parties, Revuri said.

Revuri urged people to understand the importance of leaders instead of political parties. “Money and politics have become inseparable. This is where people need to show conviction and encourage leaders only who can stand by them in the long run,” Revuri said, asserting that vote is a powerful weapon in democracy. Further, he appealed to people to think about the ruling BRS which betrayed them. A large number of teachers and youth participated in the meeting organised by Resu Srinivas, Katla Ramchandra Reddy and Kambapati Prathap.