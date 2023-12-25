Live
- Religious fervour marks Chakrasnanam at Tirumala
- Govt committed to protection of consumer rights: Minister
- India, now world’s leader in population
- Three families dominate politics in Prathipadu
- Unstable leadership in Parchur costing dearer to YSRCP
- Pathikonda rich in diamonds, gold & iron ore mines
- Turpu Kapus to decide fate of candidates in Palakonda
- No candidate could achieve hat-trick in Guntur East
- Car rams into divider killing one and injuring three
- Dharani lapses will be made public shortly: Ponguleti
Just In
Choose development over politics, says MLA
Thripuraram (Nagarjuna Sagar): Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Kunduru Veera Reddy emphasised the importance of putting politics aside and fostering a dedicated...
Thripuraram (Nagarjuna Sagar): Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Kunduru Veera Reddy emphasised the importance of putting politics aside and fostering a dedicated focus on the development of villages during a general assembly meeting in Thripuraram mandal on Sunday. The meeting, presided over by MPP Anumula Pandamma at the MPDO office, brought together local officials and representatives.
The MLA underscored the Congress Party’s unwavering commitment to village development. He urged village Sarpanchs and MPTCs to prioritise comprehensive development in all aspects, offering his support by encouraging people in the mandal to reach out to him with their needs. In addition, he stressed the importance of mandal officials being accessible and standing by the people.
Meanwhile, Sarpanches from various villages in the mandal submitted a memorandum to the MLA. In their appeal, they requested an extension of their term of office during the general body meeting, citing the hindrance caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to developmental initiatives in the villages.