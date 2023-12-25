Choose development over politics, says MLA

Thripuraram (Nagarjuna Sagar): Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Kunduru Veera Reddy emphasised the importance of putting politics aside and fostering a dedicated focus on the development of villages during a general assembly meeting in Thripuraram mandal on Sunday. The meeting, presided over by MPP Anumula Pandamma at the MPDO office, brought together local officials and representatives.

The MLA underscored the Congress Party’s unwavering commitment to village development. He urged village Sarpanchs and MPTCs to prioritise comprehensive development in all aspects, offering his support by encouraging people in the mandal to reach out to him with their needs. In addition, he stressed the importance of mandal officials being accessible and standing by the people.

Meanwhile, Sarpanches from various villages in the mandal submitted a memorandum to the MLA. In their appeal, they requested an extension of their term of office during the general body meeting, citing the hindrance caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to developmental initiatives in the villages.