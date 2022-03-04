Choutuppal: Braving all odds, youth returns home safely

Choutuppal(Yadadri-Bhongir): Modem Chaitanya Chakri from Thangadapalli village in Choutuppal mandal in the district, who went to Vinnista in Ukraine to study medicine, is elated on returning home. He thanked god profusely for seeing him reach his people. Speaking to the Hans India on Thursday at his residence, Chakri narrated his journey from Ukraine to hometown Thangadeplly:"We had been hiding since the day the war broke out in Ukraine. The survivors spent time, living in fear and seized by tensions.

We decided to return home before the 24th of last month. But university officials said the war would not happen.We stayed there, fearing we would miss out on classes. Meanwhile the war began.Along with other friends we decided to go home somehow," he said.

In order to return home, he said they had to travel to the Hungarian border, which is more than 800 km away from the city where they lived. On February 27, 30 people set up a minibus at their own expense and traveled half the distance to Hungary. From there they the Hungarian border by train on the midnight of February 28," he added.

Later, the Indian Embassy officials received us and registered their names."The flight to India took off from Hungary at 5 pm on the March 1 and I reached Hyderabad March 2 midnight," he said.

It took 5 days to cross Ukraineby overcoming all hurdles. We faced many difficulties and suffered a lot.However, it was a great pleasure to be back home safely, Chaitanya Chakri said.