Choutuppal: Magnetic observatory set up at NGRI centre

Choutuppal: CSIR Director General Professor Shekhar C Mande on Saturday inaugurated the new magnetic observatory at the CSIRNGRI Geophysical Observatory located in Chautaupal mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

The Observatory, equipped with Denmark and Canadian technology, will help in alerting people about space hazards and earthquakes.

It will also help in identifying minerals, oil deposits and water resources in the earth's crust. Professor Mande appealed to people to be alert and save themselves from the coronavirus third wave which reportedly entered the country.

He asked them to follow all Covid-appropriate protocols such as wearing face masks, washing hands often and keeping physical distance.

Noting that the awareness among the people on corona increased, he advised the unvaccinated people to get vaccins at the earliest.