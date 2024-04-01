Live
- CM Revanth rushes to Delhi, Cong to finalise last four MP candidates for Telangana
- April Fools’ Day 2024: History, significance and all you want to know
- Reservoirs were full under BRS rule, says Nama Nageswara Rao
- Cancellation of VIP break darshan on April 2
- ‘Tillu Square’ creates sensation in first weekend
- Man held for keeping wild boar as pet
- Excise policy case: CM Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today
- Adani Ports handles record 420 MMT cargo globally with impressive 24 pc growth
- Fatal Boat Capsizing In Brahmaputra River Amid Storm: Three Lives Lost
- Utkal Divas today: Odias proud of their State and its heritage
Just In
Chronic wounds & burns centre at Dr KVNN's clinic
Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala inaugurated South India region's 1st Podiatry, chronic wounds & burns clinic at Dr KVNN's Advanced Wound Healing Clinic at Malakpet on Sunday.
Hyderabad: Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala inaugurated South India region's 1st Podiatry, chronic wounds & burns clinic at Dr KVNN's Advanced Wound Healing Clinic at Malakpet on Sunday. He stated that the clinic would conduct awareness programmes on advanced wound healing treatment.
As per reports, MLA Ahmed Balala said every month in Telangana between 300 to 500 people lose their legs and feet due to Diabetes.
He said that the patients suffering from burns and chronic wounds are being given reliable treatment and their living standards are being improved,” said Ahmed Balala.
On this occasion, Dr Santosh Murthy said that although people in city are aware of diabetes and it's complications, there is a need for awareness about such treatments for loss of sensation, pain and foot ulcers due to diabetes especially in rural areas, because the number of diabetes patients is increasing in the rural areas than in the city due to change in lifestyle.
Dr Hrishikesh Korada said that they will conduct awareness programs on advanced wound healing treatment. In addition to the treatment of wounds by diabetes and burns injuries, the specialty here is to provide full-scale treatment and hydrotherapy to patients who have suffered from accidental burns to improve their quality of life.