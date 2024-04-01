Chronic wounds & burns centre at Dr KVNN's clinic

Hyderabad: Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala inaugurated South India region's 1st Podiatry, chronic wounds & burns clinic at Dr KVNN's Advanced Wound Healing Clinic at Malakpet on Sunday. He stated that the clinic would conduct awareness programmes on advanced wound healing treatment.

As per reports, MLA Ahmed Balala said every month in Telangana between 300 to 500 people lose their legs and feet due to Diabetes.

He said that the patients suffering from burns and chronic wounds are being given reliable treatment and their living standards are being improved,” said Ahmed Balala.

On this occasion, Dr Santosh Murthy said that although people in city are aware of diabetes and it's complications, there is a need for awareness about such treatments for loss of sensation, pain and foot ulcers due to diabetes especially in rural areas, because the number of diabetes patients is increasing in the rural areas than in the city due to change in lifestyle.

Dr Hrishikesh Korada said that they will conduct awareness programs on advanced wound healing treatment. In addition to the treatment of wounds by diabetes and burns injuries, the specialty here is to provide full-scale treatment and hydrotherapy to patients who have suffered from accidental burns to improve their quality of life.