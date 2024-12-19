CITU Demands Regularization of ANMs Without Written Exam

Gadwal: The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has demanded the immediate regularization of Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (AN Ms) working on a contract basis in the Health Department. District President A. Venkataswamy and Secretary V.V. Narasimha led the protest, submitting an indefinite strike notice to the District Medical and Health Officer Siddappa (DM HO) and staging a demonstration at the District Collectorate on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, they stated that the CITU State Committee has called for statewide indefinite protests, demanding the immediate regularization of all AN Ms. As part of this movement, the Jogulamba Gadwal district union submitted the strike notice to the DM HO.

They highlighted that second AN Ms, who have been working for over 20 years, should be regularized without the requirement of a written exam. They recalled that previous protests and indefinite strikes under CITU’s leadership had compelled the government to form a three-member committee. However, instead of engaging in discussions, the committee issued a new recruitment notification for AN Ms, which they deemed unacceptable.

CITU leaders demanded that the government halt the written examination, hold discussions with unions, and regularize AN Ms without further delays. They questioned the rationale behind issuing new notifications while failing to acknowledge the contributions of ANMs who have been providing vital services for two decades.

They pointed out that many ANMs are aged between 45 and 55, making it challenging for them to prepare for competitive exams at this stage of their careers. Despite heavy workloads, lack of transportation facilities, and adverse working conditions, these ANMs have continued to serve the public diligently.

The union demanded the inclusion of a 50-mark service weightage in the notification, the removal of age limits, equal pay for equal work, and the provision of ex gratia and health insurance facilities. They also urged the government to increase sub-centers based on population needs to reduce the workload on ANMs.

The leaders warned that they would continue the indefinite agitation until the issues faced by ANMs are resolved.

Key participants in the protest included CITU District Vice President Upper Narasimha, ANMs Nagamma, Bharathi, Shyamala, Aruna, Pushpa, Venkateswarramma, Mariamma, Saraswathi, and others.