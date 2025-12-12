9 killed after bus plunges into a valley in the Alluri Sitaramaraju district

A devastating bus accident in Alluri Sitaramaraju district has resulted in the deaths of nine passengers, with several others seriously injured. The incident occurred when a private bus lost control and plunged into a valley on the Chintur - Maredumilli Ghat road while travelling from Bhadrachalam to Annavaram. At the time of the accident, it is reported that there were around 35 people on board.

Emergency services were quickly deployed, and both local residents and police participated in the rescue efforts to assist the injured, who were subsequently transported to Chintur Hospital.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his shock and sorrow over the tragic event. He conveyed his condolences for the lives lost and communicated with officials regarding the ongoing rescue operations and support for the victims.