TG will blaze a trail in digital safety: Minister Sridhar Babu

Telangana is aiming to position itself as a national model in digital safety, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Thursday. Speaking at the inaugural session of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) Conclave 2025 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), he said a comprehensive roadmap for strengthening the state’s digital security framework has been incorporated in the ‘Telangana Rising Vision–2047’ document.

Citing national data, the minister said India had recorded over 265 million cyber-attacks this year. A study by a leading security firm indicated that Telangana faced more than 17,000 ransomware attacks on critical institutions and private companies last year. Within the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, cyber offenders had siphoned off over Rs 800 crore in the past year, he said.

Sridhar Babu noted that cybercriminals were constantly adopting new methods, creating complex challenges for enforcement agencies. He stressed the need to move beyond traditional policing and adopt smart, technology-enabled systems for digital safety. “The focus must be on proactive mechanisms that prevent fraud before it occurs, not merely on post-incident responses,” he said. He said the state is working to strengthen real-time monitoring systems, integrated data platforms, open-information tools, and other technology-driven interventions to enhance citizen safety. Awareness programmes are also being introduced in schools to build a new generation of “cyber-aware citizens”.

The event was attended by US Consul General (Hyderabad) Laura Williams, ADGP Charu Sinha, Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, SCSC Secretary-General Ramesh Khaja, and senior officials.