BJP demands govt to clear air on Future City project

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP demanded that the Revanth Reddy government come clean on its contradictory stance regarding the proposed Future City project and the earlier Pharma City project in Yacharam mandal. The party accused the Congress government of misleading the local farming community after having promised in its election manifesto to protect their lands and scrap the Pharma City proposal.

BJP chief spokesperson NV Subhash said farmers agitating in Yacharam are shocked and angered by the government’s sudden push for a new “Future City” project under the banner of the two-day Rising Telangana Global Summit, even though the original Pharma City project remains legally active.

“Farmers are questioning how the government can announce a Future City on the same land without officially cancelling Pharma City. In fact, the agitating farmers point out that the government has already submitted an affidavit in the High Court categorically stating that it will neither cancel nor drop Pharma City,” Subhash said.

Amid this confusion, the BJP has sought a categorical clarification from the government: Is the Congress administration willing to abolish the Pharma City project or not? If it intends to proceed with Future City on the same land, the BJP asked whether the government plans to withdraw its earlier affidavit to the High Court affirming its commitment to Pharma City.