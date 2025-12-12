President Murmu to arrive in Hyd’bad for five-day winter sojourn

Hyderabad: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will visit Hyderabad for her Winter Sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam from 17 to 21 December.

To ensure smooth arrangements for her five-day visit, Telangana government Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Thursday reviewed the preparations with officials and directed state government officers, central government departments, and the officials of Rashtrapati Nilayam to work in close coordination.

The Chief Secretary issued instructions to various departments regarding security, traffic control, and fire safety arrangements. Officials were also asked to deploy snake catchers and special teams to tackle the monkey menace on the premises of the Nilayam, besides making arrangements to handle honeybees. Furthermore, the Sanitation wing will take up garbage lifting at Rashtrapati Nilayam until the President leaves the premises.

Ramakrishna instructed the Roads and Buildings Department to coordinate with the GHMC and the police department to make the necessary barricading and carry out road repairs. He also directed the electricity department officials to take appropriate measures to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

The review meeting was attended by a host of senior officials, including DGP Shivadhar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary of Roads and Buildings Vikas Raj, Special Chief Secretary of Home Department CV Anand, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Principal Secretary of Energy Department Naveen Mittal, Political Secretary E Sridhar, Additional DGPs Mahesh Bhagwat, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, Director General of Fire Services Vikram Singh Mann, Special Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Ch Priyanka, and Protocol Director Shivalingaiah.