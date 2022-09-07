City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi launches fever test programme

Hyderabad: In order to prevent dengue to spread, City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi along with Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran, Chief Entomologist Rambabu and DC RajniKanth Reddy inaugurated a fever test programme in NBT Nagar ward in Banjara Hills.

On this occasion, the Mayor interacted with the residents of NBT Nagar and created awareness about preventive measures to prevent dengue disease.

The survey covered 422 houses with 2,110 citizens. Seven fever cases were found and were referred to the primary health centre. Later, Dengue RAT tests were done on them, and all were tested negative.

Mayor said that the citizens should ensure that their surrounding is neat and clean. At least every Sunday morning at 10 am for 10 minutes all the family members should participate in cleaning the surroundings. People should be alert to prevent the spread of diseases during the rainy season. She said that the staff working in the Entomology department under the GHMC have been made responsible to look after 4,846 colonies in Greater Hyderabad limits.

They will go door-to-door to create awareness about mosquito-borne diseases, and also take preventive measures, like fogging and spraying to prevent mosquitoes from breeding in stagnant areas. She said that people will be made aware of the diseases caused by mosquitoes and preventive measures will also be taken.

Asha workers would be collecting blood samples from people with fever and citizens should cooperate with them. Later, the Mayor distributed safety kits to the entomology and sanitation workers and also distributed wheel dust bins.