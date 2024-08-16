City Parsis soak in festive glow, celebrate Nowruz with zest

Hyderabad: The Parsi Fire Temples in the city on Thursday were lit up with festive spirit on the occasion of Nowruz (Parsi New Year). The festivities lasted till late in the night with a grand Nowruz fusion fiesta, a cultural and culinary fest with Zoroastrian flair.

The celebrations started early in the morning with members of the Parsi community, decked in their traditional attire, visited the Fire Temples. There are three Fire Temples in the city including two in Secunderabad and one in Abids. After offering prayers, in the evening the members had a gala time at the ‘Jashn’ organised at Zoroastrian club. According to the members of the Parsi community, it marks the first day of the Zoroastrian calendar which is also known as Farvardin which starts the celebration of the Parsi New Year. It holds a special place in the hearts of the Parsi community. The community follows the Shahenshahi calendar that doesn’t consider leap years. However, most Parsis around the world celebrate this festival in March also.

“Nowruz brings us several lively memories, and every year we eagerly wait for this day. Preparations for Nowruz begin a day prior, with homes decorated with vibrant flowers and lights. Fire Temples across the city host early-morning prayer meetings to welcome the New Year,” said Nazneen Irani, a member of the Parsi community.

“As Parsi are known as big foodies, our festival revolves around food. On Nowruz, along with decorating our homes with toran (flowers) and making rangoli, we also prepare several Parsi delicacies,” said another member of the Parsi community.